Democrats Trash McDonald’s Day After Trump’s Fun Work Stint

Three Senate Democrats, Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey, Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Oregon’s Sen. Ron Wyden, sent a letter Monday to the CEO of McDonald’s, slamming the company for reported price gouging. This was one day after Trump worked the fryer at a McDonald’s franchise during a campaign event in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

They don’t gouge. That’s a typical Democrat line when you are a socialist. They hate capitalism, and their favorite excuse for attacking businesses is they are “price gouging.” It’s rarely true.

Casey Calls Out Democrats

The letter from the three socialists accused the business of inflating prices on consumers to grow profits, sparking Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Senate Dave McCormick to slam Casey for using “vindictive pressure tactics, simply because he doesn’t like Donald Trump.”

Democrats Attack Casey

“After President Trump’s wildly popular visit to the local Feasterville McDonald’s franchise, Bob Casey has stooped to a new low by retaliating against McDonald’s. This is just the latest in a string of anti-business attacks by Casey on Pennsylvania small businesses and employees. Casey is a liberal, partisan, career politician who knows his family dynasty is coming to an end, so he resorts to a vindictive pressure tactic, simply because he doesn’t like Donald Trump,” McCormick told Fox News Digital.

“While McDonald’s is not the only fast food restaurant that has increased prices significantly in recent years, its dominant market position as the largest fast food chain in the United States has an outsize impact on American consumers,” the trio of senators wrote in their letter. “While working families are trying to make ends meet, McDonald’s and its corporate counterparts have continued to grow their profits.”

“While Connecticut hedge fund CEO David McCormick works to enrich himself and his billionaire backers, Senator Casey will always fight against corporate greed to put more money in Pennsylvanians’ pockets,” Casey campaign spokesperson Kate Smart told Fox Digital.

McDonald’s said the letter “demonstrates a lack of understanding of our franchise business model.”

“McDonald’s and our franchisees are committed to keeping prices affordable – from the everyday prices on our menu boards to our popular $5 Meal Deal and other offers available locally or on the App. This letter demonstrates a lack of understanding of our franchise business model, contains contortions of facts, and contains many inaccuracies. Take the components of the $5 Meal Deal with McChicken, for example – which would have cost 15% more in 2020 than they do today. That’s the opposite of price gouging. We will respond to the letter, and in the meantime, continue to show up for our customers and our communities,” McDonald’s told Fox News Digital in a comment Tuesday.

Also, Biden’s CDC suddenly found E-Coli and some of the afflicted, out of thousands and thousands, ate a Quarter Pounder. One person died, and others are ill. This was the day after also, but I don’t want to be conspiratorial.

The Left is still raging over Donald Trump’s working at McDonald’s for a day. That is how you know it was successful. One media outlet criticized him for not working a nine-hour day. The Washington Post had a big exposé– it was staged!

Duh!