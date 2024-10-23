Prison Waits for Donald Trump

This week, Joe Biden called for Donald Trump to be locked up. He was serious, which reminded us of the 34 phony felony convictions in Manhattan and the cases waiting for him in D.C. and Georgia.

The 34 felonies are the first up, with sentencing on November 26. The very biased Judge Merchan delayed it until then after the Supreme Court immunity decision.

Merchan was biased against Donald Trump throughout the trial. When it came time for a jury decision, he gave the jury a choice of three crimes, and the jurors didn’t have to come up with a unanimous decision on what the newly-created crimes were.

Merchan silenced Donald Trump with a gag order and fined him for violating it. He banned key witnesses and made himself the only arbiter of jury instructions.

The judge was compromised by his daughter’s position as a fundraiser for prominent far-left Democrats and his own donation to Act Blue.

Merchan belittled a key witness against the prosecution witness, Michael Cohen, and the prostitute witness, Stormy, was allowed free rein. Both of those witnesses provably lied.

Merchan wanted to sentence Donald Trump before the election, but it was put off because of the SCOTUS immunity decision. The jud delayed sentencing until after the election after that decision. Merchan said he delayed sentencing until after the election in the interest of fairness, but nothing he did was fair. Then there is the fact that Trump’s poll numbers went up every time Merchan Jack Smith or Fani Willis in Georgia made another absurd ruling. They don’t want that.

If he wins, Merchan could skip sentencing, give him probation, or imprison him in November or after his term is over.

If Trump loses, Democrats will probably throw the book at him. They hate him and want him dead or in prison.

Trump needs to win this for himself. He truly has made it clear he is willing to go to prison for Americans and the country.