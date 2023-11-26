Mitt Romney Might Vote for a Democrat in 2024

Mitt Romney was on air with Nora O’Donnell when she asked him who he’d vote for in 2024. He said almost any Republican and some Democrats. He wouldn’t vote for Vivek Ramaswamy or Donald Trump.
Romney likes Joe Biden but thinks he made a lot of mistakes.
When is he going to admit he’s a Democrat?
Watch:
-
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 25, 2023
He’s a democrat if there ever was one. Shows you how misaligned the republican party become on an internal level. They have vermin problem.