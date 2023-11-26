Mitt Romney Might Vote for a Democrat in 2024

Mitt Romney was on air with Nora O’Donnell when she asked him who he’d vote for in 2024. He said almost any Republican and some Democrats. He wouldn’t vote for Vivek Ramaswamy or Donald Trump.

Romney likes Joe Biden but thinks he made a lot of mistakes.

When is he going to admit he’s a Democrat?

Watch:

Mitt Romney says he would vote for Democrats over Vivek and Trump pic.twitter.com/PLwl5xeJx9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 25, 2023

