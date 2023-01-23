17-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Gang Member Raped, Murdered Autistic Woman

Joe Biden’s open borders policies have led to gangs like MS-13 spreading throughout the United States. MS-13’s motto is “Mata, roba, viola, controla” which translates to “kill, steal, rape, control.” They take it seriously.

A 17-year-old illegal alien member of Malva Salvatrucha 13 allegedly (police have his DNA) raped and murdered an autistic woman in July. She is Biden’s collateral damage, and Biden doesn’t care.

“It’s been for me, many sleepless nights … I never thought I would take this journey on losing my daughter in such a horrific way and so soon,” Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton, told WMAR-TV in Baltimore. “When I found out that it was a juvenile, I was shocked. I was like, ‘A juvenile did this to her?’ Like I was really shocked. I could not believe a teenager could do this.”

We let them in every day as “unaccompanied children.”

Police in Aberdeen, about 30 miles from Baltimore, announced they arrested an unnamed 17-year-old boy for allegedly strangling 20-year-old Hamilton to death in July.

The ‘boy’ was arrested on July 27, 2022.

“Hamilton’s death was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be a homicide by strangulation. Detectives learned from Hamilton’s family that she was autistic and had recently moved to Aberdeen with her twenty-two-year-old boyfriend,” the Aberdeen Police Department wrote in a press release Thursday, Fox reports.

Police said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the 17-year-old El Salvador native was listed as a member of Malva Salvatrucha, known as MS-13. Authorities captured the suspect after comparing his DNA to evidence from the crime scene.

In addition to a first-degree murder charge, the suspect is facing charges of rape and robbery, according to CBS News.

“I’m her mother, I’m supposed to be there to protect her, but you can’t protect your kids when they’re adults,” Nobles added, according to CBS. “But, I just feel responsible. I was supposed to keep her safe.”

The Department of Justice described MS-13 as “one of the largest street gangs in the United States” back in April; which operates in areas such as Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, and Montgomery County in Maryland.

