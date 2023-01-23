Sudden Tragic Death of a Baby from Cardiac Conditions

By
M Dowling
5
2081

A six-month-old baby.

The sudden death of a six-month-old baby from circulatory and cardiac conditions should raise alarms. The baby died ten days after receiving four vaccines. The shots included the new EUA jab.

The baby experienced “Shock-associated circulatory or cardiac conditions.” It was an “unexpected death…taking a nap in the afternoon and found pulseless in a crib.”

In addition to the coronavirus vaccine, the baby received the following on September 16, 2022, and died on the 26th:
  • Pediarix (DTAP + HEPB + IPV) from GlaxoSmithKline
  • FluLaval Seasonal Quadrivalent Influenza from GlaxoSmithKline
  • PREVNAR13 from Pfizer/Wyeth
  • RotaTeq (Rotavirus) from Merck (also mRNA)

The baby had an ear infection at the time.

Texas Lindsey reported it on Twitter. She said, “this democide must end.” Democide is a term coined by political scientist Rudolf Rummel and means murder by the government.

We aren’t saying we know that is the case or the vaccine caused it, but we would like it looked into. Certainly, all those shots simultaneously while the baby has an ear infection is concerning.

We don’t doubt the doctor followed the government’s recommendations. The sudden death was reported to VAERS on October 15th, and the information was released on January 13th.


Dawnofanewday
Dawnofanewday
9 minutes ago

This is unconscionable. Unbelievable. Beyond comprehension that they would give a baby those shots.

Reply
Joseph Maxon
Joseph Maxon
21 minutes ago

just terrible. i know people get mad when you connect vaccines to autism… wonder how they react to death?

Reply
A Call for Honesty
A Call for Honesty
22 minutes ago

Was this baby being breastfed? Perhaps not as many mums cannot wait to get back to work and have their babies cared for by someone else.

Reply
VotingDoesn'tMatterAnymore
VotingDoesn'tMatterAnymore
39 minutes ago

Whoever made the decision to inject that poor baby with that mRNA poison is guilty of premeditated murder. Period.

Reply
Jimmy
Jimmy
41 minutes ago

The parents should be charged with murder for allowing the Vax on a baby!!

Reply
