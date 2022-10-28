Massive Caravans Are Heading for the US, Includes MS-13

Guatemalan Interior Minister Napoleon Barrientos warned that massive migrant caravans are heading for the US border. He said the surge of migrants is due, in part, to fears that Republicans may take back control of Congress and push for tougher measures aimed at curbing illegal migration.

Speaking with the Daily Caller, Barrientos said that Guatemalan authorities “have information that caravans will be coming in the next few weeks, particularly before the date of November 8,” adding that they are conducting operations within the country to “stop the flow migration.”

He added that illegal aliens in the caravans are basing their decisions on “information … that after [November 8], policies will be hardened.” In other words, they know Joe has open borders but the GOP does not.

Barrientos explained that while Guatemalan law enforcement has partnered with Mexico to target their shared border, there hasn’t been much success stemming the flow from Honduras to the south, where migrants are heading north in droves.

As Charlie Kirk said, this is the “Californication of America.” If these people aren’t sent back, they will soon vote for Democrats because they’re dependents, communists, terrorists, or criminals. That’s the Democrat base now.

MS-13 has infiltrated a massive caravan.

People are dying, and Democrats don’t care.

NEW: A national sheriffs’ group is sounding the alarm over the record number of migrant deaths at the U.S. southern border, showing gruesome images of the migrants who have died attempting to enter the United States.https://t.co/19FHS2KBWV — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) October 27, 2022

Drugs are pouring in, and Democrats don’t care.

NEW: Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, TX arrested an illegal immigrant from MX who was sneaking through a ranch while smuggling fentanyl, crystal meth, & cocaine in a backpack.

The smuggler had 5.5lbs of fentanyl pills, 14.7lbs crystal meth.

$106,000 street value. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3XqWg0JpxL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 27, 2022

Democrats are making us into the Third World.

