EU Commish Threatens Musk to “Behave” by Regulating Speech

Elon Musk recently said he had a terrible reaction to the second COVID jab, and felt like he was dying. His cousin ended up with myocarditis. Musk now allows doctors, who are concerned about the coronavirus vaccine’s adverse effects, to post again on Twitter.

That is probably one of the many things that a UN regulator, who said he must “behave,” finds unacceptable. “Behave” means he has to comply and regulate speech or face sanctions. The regulator boasted of the previous controls they had on Twitter.

The UN regulator, the EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, attended the World Economic Forum last week. She threatened Elon Musk.

“We have the rules which must be complied with and otherwise there will be sanctions. I think that the confidence has been weakened, and I had quite a high level of confidence when it comes to Twitter. I have to say that we worked with knowledgeable people, with layers, with sociologists, who understood that they have to behave in some decent way. Not to cause really big harm to society. ..”

Who does this woman thinks she is and why do Europeans allow this type of censorship? The West no longer stands for freedom.

Jourova is an arrogant authoritarian who thinks she has the right to control free speech.

At the WEF, UN regulator issues a stern warning to @ElonMusk: If you don’t comply and regulate speech, the UN will issue sanctions pic.twitter.com/a90GLqFcxO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

