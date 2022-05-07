Dr. Oz’s Unfavorables Spell Disaster for the General Election in New Poll

Former TV medical host Dr. Oz, who is now running for the Senate in Pennylsvania is trailing primary opponent David McCormick. While he has strong backing from Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo is concerned he could be a national security threat. He said Oz must explain his ties to the Turkish government and his work with Turkish Airlines.

His unfavorable rating of 41% appears to be a disaster for his electability in the general election. On the other hand, David McCormick’s unfavorables are only at 17%. The same goes for all the other Republican candidates – they have low unfavorables.

According to a Franklin and Marshall poll, Oz has 18 percent popularity, while runner-up David McCormick has 16. Barnette is currently at 12 percent. The unfavorable rating is more important with 41% finding him somewhat (17%) or strongly unfavorable (24%).

🚨 BREAKING: New PA poll shows @DrOz favorability is underwater with GOP voters 41% Unfavorable

29% Favorable This is disastrous for his electability pic.twitter.com/VuBdqOY6P9 — Ultra Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 6, 2022

When Donald Trump came out in support of the candidacy of Dr. Mehmet Oz in the senatorial race in Pennsylvania, he insisted his opponent David McCormick is not a supporter of the agenda and is, in fact, controlled by Mitch McConnell.

For his part, McCormick has continued to slam Oz’s Turkish ties. No one should cancel Barnette. She’s a good candidate and she’s close.

Trump supporters were apathetic or in many cases downright hostile to Dr. Mehmet Oz last night at the Greensburg, Pennsylvania rally. When he came out on stage, some in the crowd stood and turned their backs to him.

Recently, TV clips of Dr. Oz supporting Obamacare, and abortion were released on social media. He also did a segment on hormone therapy for children. He has since renounced those views.

Inside, whenever a Dr. Oz ad plays or someone starts talking about him, the crowd starts booing. Another sign of the lack of enthusiasm, when Dr. Oz came out, some people in the crowd stood up and turned their backs to him. #PASen pic.twitter.com/anV6KxxMFn — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) May 6, 2022

While there was a fair amount of booing from the crowd, other were supportive. It was a mixed reaction.

The crowd jeered when Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Penn.) explained his reasons for backing Oz in the May 17 primary.

Huffington Post reporter Daniel Marans shared video on Twitter of Trump supporters booing Oz campaign ads that played before the rally. They believe Trump made a mistake throwing his weight behind Oz. When Marans asked one supporter, she said he doesn’t represent their values.

I have yet to meet anyone here who is a firm supporter of Dr. Oz. In fact, there’s a whole section of people that boos every time he appears on screen. Catch it at the end of this video. pic.twitter.com/loRIoTvnFX — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) May 6, 2022

Some Trump supporters booed a number of times. In fact, every time Donald Trump mentioned Oz’s name, boos erupted.

Dr. Oz was met with boos at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. Sad. #TrumpRallyPA pic.twitter.com/fF4oNejEoR — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) May 7, 2022

They are booing Dr Oz as they should. Love the True MAGA Americans pic.twitter.com/s5ALcz3Qq1 — Ynot Llewoh (@ynotllewoh) May 6, 2022

HIS TURKISH CITIZENSHIP

Shortly before the Trump rally, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is backing McCormick, spoke against Oz’s candidacy. In a Friday presser organized by McCormick’s campaign, Pompeo spoke about Oz’s “connection to the Turkish government.”

He mentioned a photo of the US-born Oz, who has dual citizenship, casting a ballot in the 2018 Turkish presidential election. Pompeo called on Oz’s campaign to “explain why he had time and energy and focus to vote in a Turkish election, but not in an American election.”

🚨🚨🚨 What a bombshell… Mehmet Oz voted in Turkey's 2018 election, then lied and said he has "never been politically involved in Turkey in any capacity." Now we're supposed to trust Oz when he claims he didn't vote for his pal Erdogan? https://t.co/jGM046ePLs #PAsen — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 4, 2022

“Maybe it’s all innocent, maybe it’s all straight up, but we and the people of Pennsylvania and the Americans who he will be representing as one of a hundred members of the United States Senate voting on important national security matters need to understand the scope and depth of his relationship with the Turkish government,” Pompeo said.

On Wednesday, Dr. Oz told CNN he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if elected to the Senate.

Oz campaign spokeswoman Brittany Yanick called the criticisms from McCormick’s campaign “pathetic and xenophobic.” She asserted that his Turkish citizenship posed no security threat to the United States and noted that Oz “has already said when elected to the Senate he would renounce his citizenship.” She did not respond to questions about whether Oz voted in any US elections in 2018.

