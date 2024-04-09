18-Year-Old Arrested for Planning a “Horrific” ISIS Attack

Fox News Digital reported that the FBI arrested an 18-year-old in Idaho this past weekend for a “truly horrific” and “violent plot” to attack churches in Coeur d’Alene on behalf of ISIS.

Alexander Scott Mercurio is facing federal charges of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. He was going to incapacitate his father and steal his firearms to use for maximum casualties. He planned the attack for April 7.

Mercurio ‘allegedly’ pledged loyalty to ISIS.

According to FBI Director Wray, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force uncovered the plan.

“The Justice Department will continue to relentlessly pursue, disrupt, and hold accountable those who would commit acts of terrorism against the people and interests of the United States,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The teen was probably on social media, or his father turned him in, but who knows? He’s an insane white kid, so it’s okay to report this. As you can tell, I am cynical about Biden’s DOJ or FBI reports, but I will always report what they say.

#BREAKING: FBI FOILS CHURCH ATTACK PLOT BY ISIS SYMPATHISER CNN’s Evan Perez reports on the arrest of Alexander Scott Mercurio, an alleged American ISIS supporter planning to target churches. Legal representation for Mercurio remains unidentified.#Isis #Terrorism pic.twitter.com/OtuYIr5GMj — Genius Bot X (@GeniusBotX) April 9, 2024

The FBI should be investigating and arresting the Hamas, CAIR, Hezbollah crime syndicates and all the cartels pouring across our borders. They need to arrest this Hamas terrorist:

Here is an activist leading Muslims in a chant pledging “Death to America.” I am not making it up, as it’s right here on video. I thought it was in Iran, but I was wrong. It’s in Dearborn, Michigan, in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/3k81lp8Mfa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 8, 2024

Related