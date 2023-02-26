1997 Biden Mocked Russia Uniting with China If US Expanded NATO

Joe Biden has not changed since 1997. No way should this man have ever been elected president. We don’t know past presidents’ IQs, but it’s hard to believe any were as dumb as he is.

To be fair, he had two brain surgeries in 1988, and one doctor said he might never be the same.

Perhaps he was smarter once. He won his senate seat at age 30 in 1992, thanks to the support of Dixiecrat segregationists. That’s not smart or moral.

What’s changed since 1997? He has been abusing the English language for decades. His gaffes are not gaffes. They are much more serious than that.

This speech below is a good find. It tells us who this man is. He’s never been right on anything in foreign affairs, yet sold himself to the public as a foreign affairs expert.

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says of Vice President Joe Biden in his 2014 book. He was correct. NATO is the North Atlantic Treaty, not the global or nations bordering Russia treaty. NATO has expanded to include nations that can’t protect themselves. Russia and China are two of the most powerful nations in the world, and they are nuclear nations. So, who will laugh in the end? It’s 1997 for Biden.

❗️Biden’s speech at the Atlantic Council. 1997 “- And then the Russians tell me: “If you continue to expand NATO, we will make friends with China. Laughed and replied “good luck to you guys. If it doesn’t work out with China, try Iran” Laughs he who laughs last ! pic.twitter.com/BoNlDdRXrs — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) February 25, 2023

