NYC Wants Donated Bikes to Illegal Aliens So They Can Get Jobs, Acclimate to Their New Homes

New York City is asking its residents to give up their bikes, helmets, and locks to illegal aliens. They want life and travel through the city made easier for ILLEGAL ALIENS.

New York City is funding ads on electronic ad boards on the streets and at bus stops.

The ads by Bikes New York “announced a new initiative designed to provide free bicycles to asylum seekers and other immigrants recently arriving in New York City.”

Seriously, “asylum seekers” and “immigrants?”

The ad reads:

“Through this new initiative, Bike New York is partnering with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), Unlimited Biking, Trek, and Recycle-A-Bicycle to oversee a large-scale effort to receive, repair, and distribute donated bikes to recent arrivals from the southern border, to provide an inexpensive and convenient way for them to access the jobs and services they need to get settled and acclimated in their new homes.”

How ridiculous. These people don’t belong here, and they will take US jobs for low wages.

Bikes for New York will accept donations, and want freebies for illegal aliens.

The Bikes for New York are working with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs as if “immigrant” is the same as “illegal alien.” The DOT and other government offices are involved.

“Those who receive a bike,” the statement goes on to say, will receive a taxpayer-funded helmet for free, “courtesy of New York City DOT,” as well as a bike lock and bike lights.

Great.

These people will never leave, and we don’t know who they are. They’ve also been told they’re entitled.

