Paul Ryan Won’t Show Up at the RNC Convention If Trump’s the Nominee

RINO Paul Ryan won’t attend the RNC convention if Donald Trump is the nominee. It sounds more like an endorsement than a punishment for Donald Trump.

Ryan frittered away our best opportunity to defeat progressives. He won’t be an issue in any presidential campaign except for the damage he does as a board member of Fox News.

Ryan’s a globalist married to a progressive whose brother is married to the new Justice Ketanji Brown, who can’t define what a woman is.

The former Speaker never achieved anything in Congress as a representative or Speaker.

He won’t be missed.

BREAKING: Paul Ryan says he will not attend the RNC if the nominee is Trump pic.twitter.com/2U7jwcsRnv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 25, 2023

Related