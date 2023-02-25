Paul Ryan Won’t Show Up at the RNC Convention If Trump’s the Nominee

RINO Paul Ryan won’t attend the RNC convention if Donald Trump is the nominee. It sounds more like an endorsement than a punishment for Donald Trump.
Ryan frittered away our best opportunity to defeat progressives. He won’t be an issue in any presidential campaign except for the damage he does as a board member of Fox News.
Ryan’s a globalist married to a progressive whose brother is married to the new Justice Ketanji Brown, who can’t define what a woman is.
The former Speaker never achieved anything in Congress as a representative or Speaker.
He won’t be missed.
BREAKING: Paul Ryan says he will not attend the RNC if the nominee is Trump pic.twitter.com/2U7jwcsRnv
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 25, 2023
Paul Ryan sure fooled us all. I think his fiscal conservatism masked his RINO nature. I was uncomfortable with Romney at the head of the ticket in 2012, but Ryan gave some hope.
It just shows that sometimes it takes time before one can effectively judge the past, especially people.
If we wonder why the GOP is now a failing party, just look at the national leadership over the past 20 years.
I people want a viable alternative to the Democrats, they have to get involved in the Republican party at a grass-roots level. We need not only good candidate but reliable Party leaders at all levels.
It takes patience and genuine dedication with effort to get the needed changes, but unless people like most of the readers at this site get involved it will never happen.
I remember the debates between Biden and Ryan. Biden smacked him around like a little boy.
Ryan is a progressive. He has progressive positions on spending, the border, Trump, and much more. He impersonated a conservative for career reasons.
At the 2016 convention, Ryan led an effort to sabotage the first ballot to convince delegates for Trump to switch.
I would expect that a speaker who sabotaged the 2018 house election is not welcome at the 2024 convention.