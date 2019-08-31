1st Sign Comey Was Kinda Crazy-6’8” & Trying to Hide In the White House Drapes 

This past week, Inspector General Michael Horowitz cited former FBI Director James Comey for some 26 separate violations of bureau policies. As part of a damning rebuke the IG specifically noted, “By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees — and the many thousands more former FBI employees — who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information.”

Following this devastating report, and in defiance of both facts and reality, the former FBI guy tweeted, he’s not a “liar and a leaker”, then said an apology from his critics “would be nice.”

Any pundits taken aback by Comey’s bizarre, self congratulatory, self righteous tweet really shouldn’t have been. He pretty much let the cat out of his personal bizarro bag on January 23, 2017, in the White House Blue Room.

It was then, the 6’8” giant figured he could hide from newly sworn-in President Donald Trump by wearing a blue suit and blending in with similarly colored drapes, during a live, public event.

When we first heard this story recounted in the spring of that year our instinct was to discount it as a story planted by the satirical Onion. But the account was confirmed by Brookings Institute fellow, Benjamin Wittes, and not denied by Big Jim.

So a grown man, nearly 7′ tall, and head of what has been considered the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world (B.C.-Before Comey), was so afraid of his new boss, that donning a suit to match the Blue Room drapes was his escape plan.

Are there any normal, relatively sane people who think like that? Can you picture telling a college pal that Professor Angry was so frightening you’d planned to dress in colors that blended in with the desks….so the nasty prof wouldn’t see you?

Actually, comparing the above mentioned, otherworldly actions in terms of their relative levels of crazy, the tweet might be less disturbing.

Editor’s note: He could have done a better job: