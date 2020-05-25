2-1 left-wing federal court rejects Cali church’s call for in-person services

A federal appeals court this week rejected a California church’s lawsuit hoping to overturn Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban on in-person church services as states are encouraged to revise social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on May 22 that the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in San Diego cannot reopen immediately after the church filed a lawsuit earlier this month. They alleged in their suit that state and local officials had “intentionally denigrated California churches and pastors and people of faith by relegating them to third-class citizenship.”

The lawsuit stated that Newsom’s ban on in-person worship services violated the church’s 1st Amendment rights to practice their religion.

Newsom won’t allow in-person church services until phase 3 which won’t come for quite some time given his draconian rules.

THE LEFT-WING JUDGES RULE

It was a 2-1 decision.

“Where state action does not ‘infringe upon or restrict practices because of their religious motivation’ and does not ‘in a selective manner impose burdens only on conduct motivated by religious belief,’ it does not violate the First Amendment,” the 9th Circuit Court judges wrote.

“We’re dealing with a highly contagious and often fatal disease for which there presently is no cure,” they wrote.

The church had asked for a temporary injunction.

“Individuals can practice religion in whatever way they wish, as long as they’re not sitting with each other in large groups inside,” U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said.

The judges ignored a three-page letter from Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband emphasizing the unequal treatment.

The case was before Judge Barry Silverman, a Clinton appointee, Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, who was appointed by Democrat Gary Davis, and Judge Daniel Collins, a Trump appointee. Now you see why it was a 2-1 decision. This is what Democrats want for you.

The church has filed a motion on an emergency basis with the Supreme Court of the United States.

DOJ's letter to CA Gov. Newsom on civil rights and the covid-19 pandemic. "We believe that the Constitution calls for California to do more to accommodate religious worship, including in Stage 2 of the Reopening Plan."

THE WRETCHED WORLD OF THE LEFTIST

The Minnesota Governor thinks the idea of churches as essential is “up for debate in this country.” Yet, that is the most important freedom in our Bill of Rights.

But liquor stores and abortion clinics are???

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz questions if worship is essential:

Only in the wretched world of the liberal/leftist: