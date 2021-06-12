Marxist real estate mogul Patrisse Cullors to keynote UCLA commencement



















Palestine is our generation’s South Africa. If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed. ~ Patrisse Cullors, 2015

Linda Sarsour is keynoting CUNY, which New Yorkers call Communist U, and Marxist real estate mogul, Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of BLM, will keynote at UCLA.

Wealthy Cullors has called for the end of Israel and capitalism. In fact, BLM is opposed to civil society.

The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs confirmed that Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors will be giving a pre-recorded speech as the keynote speaker to the school’s June 11 graduation ceremony.

She has promoted the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement which is aimed at destroying Israel.

UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs Dean Professor Gary Segura said Cullors’ commencement message will be “one of unity, tolerance, and forgiveness. She suggests that a cooperative spirit can help heal old wounds and advance new solutions. I am confident that our graduating students will appreciate her perspective and find inspiration in her call to look forward without judgment in pursuit of a happier, more equitable society.”

