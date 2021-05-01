4 Texas counties are done with Biden’s illegal open borders! “It’s an act of war”









Joe Biden is breaking the law every day by refusing to protect our border, one of the most important jobs he has. However, the local governments in Texas has had it, and they plan to do something about it.

Four Texas counties, Atascosa, Kinney, LaSalle, and Goliad, were declared states of disaster last week due to the illegal immigration crisis.

The Kinney declaration reads, “The ongoing border crisis has resulted in thousands of illegal aliens invading Kinney County and overwhelming our local, state, and federal law enforcement.”

“This continual violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity has resulted in residents of Kinney County being assaulted, threatened with violence, and robbed, while also sustaining vast amounts of property damage.”

All of the declarations used similar language.

The four counties requested Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deploy additional Texas National Guardsmen to their counties in order to combat the ongoing crisis.

Abbott has already begun to deploy military forces to the border under Operation Lone Star, which plans to fight the current immigration flood.

Abbott has asked the county judges for the financial impact of the crisis, according to The Epoch Times.

Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett, who signed his county’s declaration, reportedly anticipates a majority of Texas’ 254 counties to follow in his footsteps.

The outlet reported that during a public meeting in Houston last week, Bennett said the border crisis is absorbing almost all of the resources that small counties like his have.

“This needs to be addressed at the source — which is our border — and that’s what we’re hoping our governor will do,” Bennett said.

In February, more than 100,000 crossed the border illegally. More than 170,00 crossed in March, and over 76,000 in the first two weeks in April. That doesn’t count all the illegal crossers who aren’t caught. Some agents estimate that to be as many who are caught.

About 19,000 of these crossers were children.

These counties can’t absorb the costs and the damage.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Times that the federal government’s actions in the last three months have made him completely lose faith in the administration.

“If we’re not going to do something about any of this, then we’re not a nation,” Boyd said.

“I’d much rather see the federal government get off their duff and do something about this, but, I’m sorry, I have no faith. It’s going to have to come from the state of Texas. If the state doesn’t do something, it’s all going to be over.”

He’s correct. Without a border, we are no longer a nation, but that is apparently what the federal government wants. These are all future Democrat voters.

According to The Times, Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers spoke at the same meeting. “This all costs taxpayer money because illegal aliens don’t pay that bill — you do.”

“This is not a sustainable future. We cannot do this.”

He continued, urging the meeting’s attendees to “flood” the telephones of state representatives in Austin, Texas. “The governor needs to act on this, and he needs to treat it as what it is, which is an invasion of our nation,” he said.

“This is an act of war.”

It is.

We need to bring back Sam Houston. Biden is betraying his oath of office.

What media will air this do you think? The Epoch Times, maybe Fox, a couple of British papers, an Aussie paper, and Russia Today. Our media is totally corrupt and hiding this from the American people.

