$2.3M Program to Learn How to Talk About DEI CANCELED

“DOGE has canceled a $2.3mm contract with the Air Force’s University for the ‘profession of arms center of excellence unconscious bias mixed reality service,” a senior White House official revealed to DailyMail.com.

Democrats threw money away like water. If this isn’t Cloward and Piven, I’d be shocked.

The Air Force and Space Force were dolling out millions for a training program not to better enhance soldiers’ fighting capability but to “help grow inclusive-minded leaders.”

It was a priority for military officials under former President Joe Biden to address “unconscious bias” in the military ranks and create a more “inclusive” force, according to a White House memo.

So they pushed a far-left agenda.

“This program allows the participants to have a conversation that are both realistic and difficult,” an Air Force soldier wrote alongside a video testimonial. ‘It uses a virtual avatar that are controlled by trained actors.”

It “is just another way that the Air and Space Force are innovating and staying one step ahead of a time when we have difficult conversations!” the soldier continued.

That project cut directly against Donald Trump’s executive order to eliminate DEI programs, so Musk’s DOGE canceled the initiative.

$2.3 Million!

BREAKING: DOGE just TERMINATED a $2.3 MILLION contract for a ridiculous “VR training course” that taught soldiers how to have “difficult conversations” about DEI. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/s2ROq5sDJy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025

