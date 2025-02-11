$2.3M Program to Learn How to Talk About DEI CANCELED

“DOGE has canceled a $2.3mm contract with the Air Force’s University for the ‘profession of arms center of excellence unconscious bias mixed reality service,” a senior White House official revealed to DailyMail.com.
Democrats threw money away like water. If this isn’t Cloward and Piven, I’d be shocked.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
The Air Force and Space Force were dolling out millions for a training program not to better enhance soldiers’ fighting capability but to “help grow inclusive-minded leaders.”
It was a priority for military officials under former President Joe Biden to address “unconscious bias” in the military ranks and create a more “inclusive” force, according to a White House memo.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
So they pushed a far-left agenda.
“This program allows the participants to have a conversation that are both realistic and difficult,” an Air Force soldier wrote alongside a video testimonial. ‘It uses a virtual avatar that are controlled by trained actors.”
It “is just another way that the Air and Space Force are innovating and staying one step ahead of a time when we have difficult conversations!” the soldier continued.
That project cut directly against Donald Trump’s executive order to eliminate DEI programs, so Musk’s DOGE canceled the initiative.
$2.3 Million!
BREAKING: DOGE just TERMINATED a $2.3 MILLION contract for a ridiculous “VR training course” that taught soldiers how to have “difficult conversations” about DEI.
You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/s2ROq5sDJy
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter