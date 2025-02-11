Fired Partisan “Special Counsel Watchdog” Goes Back to Work

Hampton Dellinger filed a lawsuit Monday in Washington, D.C., federal court after receiving a termination email Friday night. Dellinger is a far-left ‘special counsel watchdog’ who works for the left.

The Office of Special Counsel investigates and prosecutes violations of “prohibited personnel practices.” This includes whistleblower retaliation. The office also enforces ethics laws like the Hatch Act and protects the employment rights of military veterans.

We can’t say if he has a case. However, the goal is to let people stay in their jobs while they take them to left-wing courts for four years.

Dellinger’s Claim

“That email made no attempt to comply with the Special Counsel’s for-cause removal protection,” Dellinger’s suit reads. ” It stated simply: ‘On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Special Counsel of the US Office of Special Counsel is terminated, effective immediately.’ ”

According to Dellinger, Federal law says the president may remove the special counsel “only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

Judge Berman Puts Him Back to Work

On Monday evening, far-left Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued an order that did not rule on the lawsuit’s merits. However, she said that Dellinger should continue in his role through midnight on Thursday.

Dellinger said: “I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue leading the Office of Special Counsel, and I am resuming my work tonight.”

Good for him, but I doubt his computer and emails will work.

Dellinger was nominated for a five-year term by former President Joe Biden in 2023. He was confirmed by the Senate in 2024. As a point of interest, Republicans confirm almost all Democrat candidates. They didn’t have the majority in any case.

Biden or whoever ran the government filled up key offices for as long as possible.

This works in conjunction with another far-left judge’s TRO of buyouts. As reported by Politico, Chuck Schumer said he stacked the court. His reason was to stop Trump’s agenda. We are no longer a Constitutional Republic if Schumer wins with leftist judges.

This Is What Totalitarians Do

In December, Politico reporter Eugene Daniels told an MSNBC host what Schumer planned. Chuck Schumer will use the judiciary to stop Donald Trump’s agenda.

“Part of this has been making sure some of the money gets out of the door before Trump gets in and gums up the works. Two, he is trying to work with the other agencies around the administration to shore up things and speed up.

“There is not much time left, obviously. And not much they can do at this point. A lot of folks in the administration were surprised when Trump won. And they are working on their back foot here, thinking Vice President Kamala Harris would have won and they wouldn’t have to worry about these kinds of things.

“I did an interview with Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader for now, and he’s thinking the same way a lot of people in the administration I’ve talked to. The judiciary will be the tip of the spear of the resistance to protect what they see as the accomplishments of the Biden Administration.”

Emphasis added

Again, we don’t know if the President can fire his staff.

