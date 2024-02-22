Illegal Alien Gangs Are Terrorizing Americans in Major Cities

Gangs of illegal aliens are stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local businesses in a Philadelphia suburb, West Whiteland Township, two thousand miles from the southern border.

Previously deported criminal aliens are returning to the community in under a month.

WPVI 6 ABC reported that at least three groups of illegal immigrants have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars of merchandise from businesses in the Pennsylvania town within the past month.

“They’re taking advantage of coming to the U.S. and committing these crimes, and being able to disappear to some degree,” Detective Scott Pezick with the West Whiteland Township Police Department said, according to the outlet.

On February 1, police said two men were involved in a theft at the Ulta in Exton that netted about $2,000 worth of merchandise.

They were identified as Albert Torrealba Jordan and Keiver Guilarte Camps, both from Venezuela, and police said both crossed into the U.S. illegally.

“Over the last month, we’ve had what we call South American theft groups,” Pezick said.

NEW YORK CITY

In New York City, an illegal alien moped gang ringleader said, “It’s much bigger than me.” That chilling comment shouldn’t be a surprise. These are international gangs. Now, they’ll get debit cards from Mayor Adams.

“In a million years, I never thought you’d catch me,” Navas, 30, allegedly told detectives. “I’ve been going to Miami every three weeks. And it’s much bigger than me.”

Video footage shows migrant moped riders dragging woman along #NYC street as they steal her phone as cops reveal Venezuelan gang is behind 62 thefts – Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/ZGbudzlJiu — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) February 5, 2024

The Venezuelan migrant is allegedly part of a crew that has been linked to robberies throughout New York City, Yonkers, New Jersey, and Florida — and tied to an illegal gun used in a Fort Lauderdale heist on Dec. 9, the sources said.

The moped gangs want phones, which they hack and get into banks, draining accounts.

NYC Illegal Alien Moped Gang Ringleader Makes Chilling Admission About Crime Network: ‘It’s Much Bigger Than Me’https://t.co/8X8e8O6Bar — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) February 15, 2024

The same thing is happening in Michigan and other major cities.

President Trump: “Your sheriff has recently stated that organized criminal squads of illegal alien gang members are hiding in the trees and breaking into… homes… If you don’t want… illegal alien criminals crawling through your windows… vote against Crooked Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/33kRPEV6Eu — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 18, 2024

