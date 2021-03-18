2 black Rochester teens set a white man on fire, killing him









Two black Rochester teenagers accused of setting a 53-year-old white man on fire are now facing murder charges after the victim died from his injuries.

The boys — ages 14 and 16 — were initially arrested and charged with arson and assault on Friday after allegedly pouring a flammable liquid on Steven Amenhauser and lighting him on fire in his home.

Those charges have now been upgraded after police said Amenhauser died early Tuesday, Fox News said in a report Wednesday.

Rochester police Capt. Frank Umbrino said at a press conference Tuesday evening that Amenhauser had just returned from a corner store about four blocks from his home around 12:30 p.m. when the attack took place.

“About five minutes after he entered his apartment, he came running out of the apartment on fire,” Umbrino said. “There were some citizens who attempted to render aid to him and tried to put the fire out.”

Police said he had second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body.

Steven was originally adopted and he had no family to speak for him.

