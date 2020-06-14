2 Cali cities are about to blow up over the hanging ‘suicide’ of 2 black men in 2 weeks

Atlanta is blowing up over a black man who was shot and killed by police as he ran away after grabbing a cop’s taser and pointing it at an officer. At the same time, two California cities are about to blow.

These are all blue cities.

Two black men are believed to have committed suicide by hanging. Both were found hanging in a public place two weeks apart in two different cities, fifty miles apart. The police believe they were suicides but the residents believe the men were lynched.

THE STORY

Robert Fuller was found dead on Wednesday morning near City Hall, and police say he killed himself by hanging.

On Saturday, protesters marched from the park where Fuller was found to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s station, demanding a full investigation into the man’s death. Many carried signs that said “Justice for Robert Fuller”.

Fuller’s sister addressed the crowd near Palmdale’s city hall. “We want to find out the truth on what really happened,” Diamond Alexander said, according to the LATimes. “We just want the truth. My brother was not suicidal. He was a survivor. He was street smart.”

Sheriff’s Capt Ron Shaffer said homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading to Fuller’s death to determine if foul play was involved. Investigators have been in contact with Fuller’s family, Palmdale officials said.

The city said there were no outdoor cameras that could have recorded what happened.

Then, just today, the Victorville police announced that they believe another black man killed himself two weeks ago when he was also found hanging.

People do commit suicide and it’s more prevalent now during the lockdown. Suicide by hanging is common. It’s not as common in a public place.

Protesters are demanding an investigation and the police have vowed to pursue the cases.

Watch:

THE PROTESTERS ARE ABOUT TO BLOW

People are jumping to conclusions.

We mourn yet another beautiful life. #RobertFuller’s death has been described as an alleged suicide, but the community thinks otherwise. I implore anyone in Palmdale, CA to share info about this case, and urge authorities to conduct autopsy quickly #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4HznvfHCbn — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 13, 2020

Suicide by hanging RARELY occurs in public places. Let alone trees. Suicide is very real in our community. That being said, Robert Fuller was lynched. And this didn’t happen in the South, it happened in the “liberal” California. — Free Jalil Muntaqim (@BlakeDontCrack) June 13, 2020

ANOTHER…I REPEAT….ANOTHER BLACK MAN WAS FOUND HANGING FROM A TREE IN VICTORVILLE CA AND THEY WANT TO SAY NO FOUL PLAY WAS INVOLVED. LESS THAN 60 MILES AWAY FROM WHERE ROBERT FULLER WAS FOUND HANGING FROM A TREE. https://t.co/o4QuD9ky63 GET. THIS. OUT. WE NEED JUSTICE. — Jay Mac (@KingCuh) June 13, 2020

Family of Robert Fuller, a Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, demands ‘truth’ https://t.co/fO7lr91gFH — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 13, 2020

The crowds don’t realize how threatening they are and condemn the police for holding guns on then.

Police in Palmdale playing target practice on protestors demanding justice for the lynching of Robert Fuller. Malcolm Harsch, another black man, was also just lynched nearby in front of a city library in Victorville. We all know this wasn’t suicide. #BlackLivesMatter #blm pic.twitter.com/KdYa9PzyCB — rebelalliance_76 (@rebelalliance76) June 13, 2020

Here’s the bastard cop who continued to point his gun at peaceful protestor at the Robert Fuller protest, can we find who this dirtbag is pic.twitter.com/zSaacobSwe — (@shallow_copy) June 13, 2020