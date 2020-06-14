Local take up arms to defend themselves in Minneapolis

This is what life will be like in Minneapolis when the police are dismantled and defunded by the ‘leaders’ of the city. Armed community members are guarding the areas they live in, protecting themselves from the looting and the violence. A council member is coordinating with them.

The community members are protecting themselves. The police and politicians are allowing them to take over. Police are forced to stand down by the officials.

Unfortunately, the community patrols think white supremacists are the culprits.

Watch: