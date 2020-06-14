Atlanta’s out of control after police shooting of a black man

The Atlanta police chief resigned after one of her officers shot and killed a black man running away after grabbing his taser and pointing it at an officer, possibly firing it. The officers at the scene had just been in a fight with the suspect trying to contain him as he resisted arrest.

Atlanta’s Police Chief Ericka Shields has voluntarily stepped down after the NAACP demanded it.

Atlanta resident Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot by an officer during a struggle and died after surgery at a local hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the termination of the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks on Friday.

“I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force,” she said.

Do they have the right to use force if the accused is a white person? Just wondering.

The left is always saying tasers are too dangerous. They think everything is too extreme when force is used against a criminal, but not when criminals use it against the police. Then they say the opposite.

Police in Atlanta can’t defend themselves under this Democrat administration. Police won’t get any support for defending themselves in dangerous situations. Six officers were fired for using their tasers, which the officials called deadly force. Now, when the accused pulls a taser on an officer, they are saying the opposite.

This is the surveillance video:

The 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was allegedly sleeping in his car at a drive-thru which lead to a failed sobriety test, and then a struggle during his arrest. He reportedly grabbed a taser from an officer and aimed it at police, who then fired.pic.twitter.com/RvDmsxzsBC — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2020

ATLANTA PROTESTERS ARE OUT OF CONTROL

Protesters are starting to go out of control. WSB Radio reports vandals were smashing windows at the Wendy’s in Atlanta – the scene of the shooting. Then they set it on fire.

Thugs attack Atlanta fire truck and CNN crew. pic.twitter.com/dl9ml7bnpM — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 14, 2020

JUST IN: Protesters in Atlanta, Georgia have set a Wendy’s restaurant on fire where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last night. pic.twitter.com/qVTzJk1HSu — Cicada News (@cicada_news) June 14, 2020

Protesters have lit a fire inside Wendy’s in Atlanta. @ajc Who likes Wendy’s? pic.twitter.com/Zl3OYV2nVr — AMERICAN CITIZEN (@GodFamilyJesus) June 14, 2020

They’re shutting down highways:

The protests are still active throughout blue cities in the nation and in London:

Wow!! The #BlackLivesMatter march in Philly today. No signs of slowing down. pic.twitter.com/w6eAU15TOb — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 14, 2020

Defund the Police is the big rallying cry here, as protestors camp out in front of police guarding Trump Hotel, blocks from the White House #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/4RKscCpCO3 — Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2) June 13, 2020