2 days after Inauguration, despot Whitmer opens bars and restaurants

Two days after the Inauguration, petty despot Gretchen Whitmer, who does not have the best interests of residents at heart, decided to open bars and restaurants.

The order, which runs through Feb. 21, says restaurants and bars will be allowed to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity. They will be allowed to have 100 people and must close by 10 p.m. The virus must come out after 10 pm. In addition, tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table.

“The science around this virus is settled, and if we can all wear masks and be very smart about congregating, and not do it unless it’s necessary, washing our hands, doing that social distancing, we will be in a strong position in a few weeks,” Whitmer said during a press conference. “And we’ll be able to do more. That’s the hope.”

If Whitmer was listening to the science, she would never have locked down to this degree. People are getting the virus at home.

She’s a beast.

Andrew Cuomo of New York, Lori Lightfoot or Chicago, and Muriel Bowser of DC are also relaxing restrictions. This is even as the virus allegedly rages.

There is nothing suspicious here at all, is there?

Everyone saw this coming. These nasty Democrats hurt their residents just to hurt Trump.

