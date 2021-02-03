2 Dem senators won’t eliminate the filibuster & this is what Schumer can’t do

Two Senate Democrats vowed this week to uphold the legislative filibuster. Those promises anger leftist Democrats who hope to nuke the longtime Senate rule that requires most bills to pass with 60 votes.

The senators in question, Arizona’s Krysten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, are still adamant.

“I will not vote to bust the filibuster under any condition, on anything that you can think of,” Senator Joe Manchin told the Washington Post this week.

Arizona Senator Sinema likewise stressed that she is “not open to changing her mind.”

Progressives have formed a PAC to run hard-left candidates against them in the next election. Both senators are in red-leaning areas.

WHAT SCHUMER MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO DO

Five-Thirty-Eight made a shortlist of what Chuck Schumer and the Democrats probably won’t be able to do if the filibuster is in place. However, they offer a caveat. They note that there might be ways around it.

They might not be able to put two weeks of early voting in all 50 states.

Putting redistricting in the hands of nonpartisan, independent commissions [in California, they are left-wing partisans] might be out of reach.

Democrats can’t make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states via reconciliation.

They can’t increase the number of judgeships at the district and circuit court levels or add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

And they probably won’t be able to pass most new environmental regulations, gun restrictions, or protections for or expansions of abortion rights.

Providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants might be out of reach, but Democrats are looking for a way around that.

But, who knows what dictator Biden will do with fiats.

THE ROGUE SENATORS

Despite reports to the contrary, Joe Manchin is saying he will not vote for the elimination of the filibuster or the $1.9 trillion emergency package unless it’s bipartisan.

In an interview with Chris Cuomo, Sen. Joe Manchin pushes back against abolishing the filibuster and nullifying the Byrd rule. pic.twitter.com/FpqkeX7H6g — America Rising (@AmericaRising) February 3, 2021

Reporters, however, say he will vote for the $1.9 trillion with reconciliation. He told The Hill he will.

He seemed adamant on the filibuster, but we’ll see.

Al Sharpton spoke about this with Chuck Schumer who wants the filibuster eliminated so the minority has no voice. In this next clip, he is calling the filibuster, RACIST, of course.

