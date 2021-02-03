Great, just great, Biden is immobile while COV becomes a dire threat

According to a NY Post report, Biden is dithering on vaccination while COVID morphs and rages. COVID-19 cases are declining, hospitalizations are likewise down and the daily pace of vaccinations is on the decline. However, the situation is dire according to the nation’s leading infectious disease experts.

The virus is morphing into a far more contagious form. The UK virus is at least 50% more contagious and the South Africa version blasts through antibody drugs. There is a virulent Brazilian strain that even seriously harms young people.

Biden said he would be on top of this but this top-down management from big government is inefficient and Joe is senile. He’s also concentrating on getting a flood of illegal aliens into the country. Reportedly, some have COVID.

Mexican farmworkers cross the border, decline to be tested, and spread the infection along with the border towns, The New York Times reports. Yuma County, Ariz., where migrants harvest lettuce, has the highest infection rate in the United States.

Ironically, Biden put very strict restrictions on air travel but will let all these illness-infected foreigners pour in illegally without testing.

Biden has only given 11 states permission to open vaccination sites. He plans to have everyone vaccinated by late spring.

The threat from these new strains “changes everything,” warns Peter Hotez, of Baylor College of Medicine, including the vaccine timetable.

Hotez says the vaccination needs to be two or three times that rate.

Most experts agree. Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins says “we are in a race against time.” Ashish Jha from Brown University insists “there is zero justification for not vaccinating around the clock. We are in a race against the variants.”

Pfizer is also having difficulty getting the raw materials to make the vaccine since we don’t make enough of these drugs at home.

In addition, Biden has not expanded the program to meet the need.

The experts warn that Biden has a half-year window to vaccinate and conquer the pandemic. Our return to normal life depends on it.

But, he’s too busy writing fiats to further his socialist goals.

