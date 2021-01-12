2 ex-US senators work as agents for CCP company tied to repression of Muslims

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is returning a donation from former Sen. Barbara Boxer. The California Democrat registered as a foreign agent for a Chinese surveillance firm accused of abetting the country’s mass internment of Uighur Muslims, officials tell Axios.

Biden doesn’t want to be that obvious. However, his K Street clients will want him to keep the money from China flowing into their coffers.

Boxer, who served in the Senate from 1993 to 2017, will provide “strategic consulting services” to the Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision’s U.S. subsidiary, according to documents filed with the Justice Department by Mercury Public Affairs on Friday. Boxer co-chairs the firm’s Los Angeles office.

As an aside, she was a very obnoxious far-left Senator.

THE REPRESSION OF MUSLIM MINORITIES

In 2019, the Trump administration barred Hikvision from doing business with American firms absent a U.S. government license. They cited the parent company’s alleged involvement in the repression of Muslim minorities in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Last year it accused Hikvision of ties to the Chinese military and prohibited U.S. investment in the company.

The state-owned China Electronics Technology Group is Hikvision’s controlling stakeholder. Hikvision cameras have been installed at internment camps in Xinjiang, where more than 1 million Uighurs are estimated to have been imprisoned or subjected to forced labor.

It’s genocide as Biden said during his presidential campaign.

RATIONALIZING IMMORALITY

In an emailed statement, Boxer told Axios: “When I am asked to provide strategic advice to help a company operate in a more responsible and humane manner consistent with U.S. law in spirit and letter, it is an opportunity to make things better while helping protect and create American jobs.”

Boxer is rationalizing it. She’s doing it for the money.

She gave the inauguration committee only $500 but it’s against policy since she is now a foreign agent.

Boxer’s registration suggests that Mercury is beefing up its Hikvision advocacy team. The goal is to manipulate the incoming Biden administration.

Boxer worked with Biden in the Senate for more than two decades, and effusively praised him during the 2020 presidential campaign.

She would.

David Vitter, a Republican senator who represented Louisiana until 2017, also works for them.

The policy stakes for Hikvision are immense. Vitter said in 2019 that the goal of his work for the company was “to make sure Hikvision survived in the United States.”

Why?

