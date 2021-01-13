The absurd authoritarianism of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In October 2019, AOC and six other congresspeople said, “We write to express our strong concern about Apple’s censorship of Apps.” But, what a difference a year makes.

In January 2021, she wrote of the censorship of Parler, “Good to see this development from Apple.”

As Glenn Greenwald said earlier:

“That is the authoritarian mindset in its purest expression, right there: As long as Silicon Valley monopoly power is harnessed to silence those who think differently than I, I support it. Not a single major USN left-liberal politician has objected to this. Many have cheered.”

The world is looking at this and they are “shocked,” rightfully condemning it. “Only US liberals support this,” he writes.

“We write to express our strong concern about Apple’s censorship of apps” -AOC with six others, Oct. 2019. “Good to see this development from Apple” -AOC, Jan. 2021, after Apple censored an apphttps://t.co/bSvf7D1jrX — Ryan Tate (@ryantate) January 12, 2021

