The CIA declassified a trove of 700 documents about UFOs dating back to the 1970s. The file of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) was published on The Black Vault website on Thursday.

Great, now let’s get those FBI coup files out!

Black Vault founder John Greenewald Jr spent two decades suing the CIA to release the records and then scanning the pages one by one.

The Daily Mail went through one-tenth of the files and this is what they found.

It looks like the CIA believes there are UFOs. UFOs might have been behind a “mysterious blast” in the small Russian town of Sasovo in 1991.

They also reveal that a mysterious object was urgently analyzed by the agency’s chief scientist in 1976.

