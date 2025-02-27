Today: Some of the Hidden Epstein Files

Jesse Watters asked Attorney General Pam Bondi when we would see the Epstein files. She said some information will be released Thursday. Bondi said there are over 250 victims and they have to be certain their identities are not revealed. She added that “it’s pretty sick what this man did.”

JESSE: “What’s taking so long to release them?”

BONDI: “There are well over, this will make you sick, 200 victims, 200, so we have well over, over 250 actually. So we have to make sure that their identity is protected, and their personal information.

“But other than that, I think tomorrow, you know the personal information of victims. Other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse breaking news right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.

JESSE: “What kind are we going to see? Who is on the flights? Are we going to see any evidence from what he recorded, because he had all of his homes wired with recording devices.

BONDI: “What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot a lot of information. But it’s pretty sick what that man did, okay? Well, along with his co defendant.”

