LA Mayor Does Not Exhale When He ‘Lawlessly’ Removes His Mask

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was caught without his mask but he explained he doesn’t exhale. He holds his breath. That’s his excuse. What a clown show.

He passes these ‘laws’ that you can’t take off your mask and then does it himself. However, now you can do the same as long as you don’t breathe.

Why is he wearing a mask outdoors at a game anyway? Why does anyone have to wear a mask outdoors in the first place. It’s ridiculous.

The Left loves the control — too much.

Eric Garcetti hopes you’re dumb enough to believe that he held his breath every single time he took his mask off at the Rams game. pic.twitter.com/r4FQeE24FY — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 3, 2022

