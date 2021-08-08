2 NFL players demand freedom to decide what drugs they must take

















The government doesn’t care if you live or die. What they want is the concentration of power in the DC swamp. I am vaccinated against COV but it’s an individual decision, not the decision of the government or corporations.

Two NFL players who refuse to give up their freedoms are taking a stand. We’d better take a stand here or who knows what they will do next. They’ve already overreached using COV as an excuse.

Adam Shaheen

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he has no intention to get vaccinated, ABC News reports.

“For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said Saturday. “The NFL is trying to push it. … I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.”

“But they’re not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere, and they’re already taking away freedoms of the unvaccinated guys.”

“This is a business,” Shaheen said in reference to the NFL. “And from their point of view, they want us to play every game. Absolutely, I get that. With that being said, for us to go and push more protocols than we had last year is beyond me.”

Kirk Cousins

A Michigan hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after he doubled down on his stance of not getting vaccinated this week, Fox News.

Holland Hospital issued a statement to WHTC radio on Friday confirming that it has ended its relationship with Cousins after he told reporters a day earlier that he was “at peace” with his decision to go unvaccinated this season.

Cousins said, “I’m at peace with where I’m at, and I’ll follow the protocols vigilantly. I do believe that as a leader of the team it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact, because that is what it’s going to come down to.”

The statement from the hospital continued: “While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health.”

The statement reads further, “For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now. We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture. However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal.”

“It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance.”

Nice virtue signaling. The media is down on Cousins because they’re evil. He’s exercising his free will in the world of mandatory vaccines, masks, and social distancing.

