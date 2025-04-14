2 Scientists, 4 Celebrities Take a Joyride in a Rocket

A six-member all-female celebrity ‘crew’ went for an 11-minute joyride on Blue Origin today. They wanted to generate publicity for themselves and Bezos’s spaceship, and go for a ride. Singer Katy Perry went. The other five included: Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings; Lauren Sánchez, a former journalist and Bezos’ fiancée; Aisha Bowe, a retired NASA rocket scientist; Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist; and Kerianne Flynn, a movie producer.

NBC ‘News’ said they went to the edge of space. In other words, they didn’t go into outer space.

USA Today suggested this was a historic moment: “It is the first all-female space crew!” This makes women look ridiculous.

Queue “E.T.” – Katy Perry went intergalactic (literally).

The singer, along with several other members of a star-studded, all-female crew, blasted off Monday as part of Blue Origin’s latest space mission, taking off and landing successfully. Perry put her pop star duties on hold to explore the outer orbit for 11 minutes.

The mission, called NS-31, also included television personality Gayle King and journalist Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Blue Origin (and Amazon) founder Jeff Bezos. The crew is rounded out by former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The six women became the first all-female space crew in more than 60 years, Blue Origin has said.

No wonder USA Today is a non-entity in the world of news.

THIS is a female astronaut. Physics degree from Stanford and several years of training. These women going up in Blue Origin are celebrities going for a 10 minute RIDE in low orbit. They are not astronauts or a “crew”. In fact, calling them that is an insult to all… pic.twitter.com/WiGI2fP3fP — TeslaStan (@stan4osu) April 14, 2025

And off they went:

Katy Perry and some other random women were just launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket for no reason other than to waste money and virtue signal about women. I’m all for venturing into space but this wasteful wokeness doesn’t help.pic.twitter.com/2wn934U0a1 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 14, 2025

