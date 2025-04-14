2 Scientists, 4 Celebrities Take a Joyride in a Rocket

By
M Dowling
-
1
26

A six-member all-female celebrity ‘crew’ went for an 11-minute joyride on Blue Origin today. They wanted to generate publicity for themselves and Bezos’s spaceship, and go for a ride. Singer Katy Perry went. The other five included: Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings; Lauren Sánchez, a former journalist and Bezos’ fiancée; Aisha Bowe, a retired NASA rocket scientist; Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist; and Kerianne Flynn, a movie producer.

NBC ‘News’ said they went to the edge of space. In other words, they didn’t go into outer space.

USA Today suggested this was a historic moment: “It is the first all-female space crew!” This makes women look ridiculous.

Queue “E.T.” – Katy Perry went intergalactic (literally).

The singer, along with several other members of a star-studded, all-female crew, blasted off Monday as part of Blue Origin’s latest space mission, taking off and landing successfully. Perry put her pop star duties on hold to explore the outer orbit for 11 minutes.

The mission, called NS-31, also included television personality Gayle King and journalist Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Blue Origin (and Amazon) founder Jeff Bezos. The crew is rounded out by former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The six women became the first all-female space crew in more than 60 years, Blue Origin has said.

No wonder USA Today is a non-entity in the world of news.

And off they went:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz