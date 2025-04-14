The Threat of a Devastating War Because of Three People?

“You have millions of people dead. Millions of people dead because of three people. … Let’s say Putin number one, but let’s say Biden, who had no idea what the hell he was doing, number two, and Zelensky. And all I can do is try and stop it,” he said.

Could it have been stopped?

President Trump posted his concerns about the Ukraine war this morning. He said three people could have prevented it.

The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President!

I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened. President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!

President Trump Is Becoming Impatient

Trump is becoming impatient with President Putin. He wants him to agree to a ceasefire.

Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed more than 30 people, is getting people to wonder about whether Moscow is seriously interested in pursuing a ceasefire deal to end its war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the missile assault “horrifying” but said it’s a reminder of why the administration is “putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve a just and durable peace.”

President Trump previously vented that he was angry at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Over the weekend, he said, “there’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up.”

The White House is considering a drastic economic assault against Russia’s oil exports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Mr. Trump should visit Ukraine and see firsthand the destruction caused by Mr. Putin’s invasion. ’60 Minutes’ is a fake news program, and Zelensky is condescending and has never been a friend of President Trump’s.

President Zelensky kept up his petty sniping at JD Vance during the ‘60 Minutes’ interview. He claimed the administration was suffering from a “shift in reality” over how they think about the war with Russia. He singled out Vice President Vance.

“It seems to me that the vice president is somehow just defending Putin’s actions,” Zelensky said of Vance. “I tried to explain, ‘you can’t just look at something in the middle. There is an aggressor and there is a victim.’ The Russians are the aggressor, and we are the victim,’” Zelensky said condescendingly.

He’d get a lot further with the administration if he would be grateful for all the help he has received. He’ll pretend for a while that he’s grateful, and then he goes right back to sniping.

He really should be concentrating on peace. Ukraine is in desperate straits. However, he hopes to drag NATO into the fight, and the EU seems willing to do so.

Meanwhile, Germany is putting a draft in place, and the defense minister says war with Russia is imminent.

If any member of NATO is under threat, the US must join in.

Armstrong Economics is at the Vienna conference and says it’s a war conference. They wrote:

I spoke with an attendee of the annual Vienna Peace Conference this week. They were not talking about peace but that everyone needs to start drafting people for war with Russia, which is now inevitable. Zelensky has been doing a great job of getting the world to invade and utterly destroy Russia. Even the former Estonian PM has outright stated that Russia is too big and must be broken up. The consensus that was reached is that war with Russia is going to unfold.

The escalation continues. Europe wants to go to war and take the US with them.

