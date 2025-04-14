April Conspiracy Theory: Martial Law on Hitler’s Birthday

M Dowling
Democrats are still pushing martial law hysteria without any evidence. The man in the first clip said we have until April 20th to prepare. Why did paranoid Democrats start a rumor about April 20th? What else happened on April 20? It’s Hitler’s birthday. Democrats are evil and won’t stop comparing this administration to Hitler. They also claim that President Trump wants to invoke the Insurrection Act to take over the country, when he only wants to control the border. Our country is now inundated with cartels thanks to Democrats.

The shady guy in the video covers himself by saying it’s a rumor and if it doesn’t happen, so much the better.

Here is some more fearmongering from the dummies of The View.

These people are crazy conspiracy theorists which is what they accuse everyone else of being.


