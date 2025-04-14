April Conspiracy Theory: Martial Law on Hitler’s Birthday

Democrats are still pushing martial law hysteria without any evidence. The man in the first clip said we have until April 20th to prepare. Why did paranoid Democrats start a rumor about April 20th? What else happened on April 20? It’s Hitler’s birthday. Democrats are evil and won’t stop comparing this administration to Hitler. They also claim that President Trump wants to invoke the Insurrection Act to take over the country, when he only wants to control the border. Our country is now inundated with cartels thanks to Democrats.

The shady guy in the video covers himself by saying it’s a rumor and if it doesn’t happen, so much the better.

Leftist says on 4/20 President Trump will declare Martial law. What Trump should do is declare insane asylums reopened for people like this guy. Good grief is this leftist off his rocker. pic.twitter.com/QqJyowIUz3 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2025

Here is some more fearmongering from the dummies of The View.

A co-host on The View claims that Trump is working towards martial law by enacting tariffs. This is just blatant fear mongering. pic.twitter.com/SZX2o7FkY3 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 9, 2025

These people are crazy conspiracy theorists which is what they accuse everyone else of being.

Mark this post! Liberal influencer tells millions of followers that he is “always right” and claims that Trump will declare martial law on April 20. You no longer have to wonder where Democrats get their information. pic.twitter.com/CaeA1664hx — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 24, 2025

ALERT: April 20th, 2025—mark your calendars for when Trump DEFINITELY turns the US into a military dictatorship! Because a routine border report screams "martial law" louder than a conspiracy thread on X. Grab your tinfoil hats, the left’s crystal ball is working overtime! pic.twitter.com/My0jgTqK48 — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) April 13, 2025

