20 Police Sent to Arrest Tommy Robinson for Covering a Protest

It is fine for half a million marauding Palestinian Hamas supporters to threaten to destroy Israel, but not for Tommy Robinson to cover a peaceful march of Jews in London. An army of police was sent to arrest him when he wouldn’t give up his right to cover a peaceful march as a journalist.

For weeks, police refused to arrest terrorist Hamas supporters raising Hell.

Robinson was forcibly removed before he could cover the event.

In London 20 police officers arrest the British patriot Tommy Robinson. The same police officers who failed to arrest Muslim immigrants shouting Islamic Jihad. Tommy Robinson is guilty of being Christian, white and European. pic.twitter.com/kAyVPJG7Ro — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 26, 2023

It is what happens now in England if you speak out against the invasion of your country by illegal aliens.

As the longtime social media-banned Katie Hopkins said, the police have prostrated themselves to those who would wish them ill.

Batsh*t Bonkers Britain. sun 26 Nov Tommy arrested for the crime of BEING in his own capital city. How very dare he. #TommyRobinson #EmilyHand #VaradkarOut pic.twitter.com/8YLJaEgwd2 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 26, 2023

He said he was acting as a journalist and called out the police as fascists.

It appears Britain no longer allows freedom of the press. Seeing Journalist Tommy Robinson being arrested while covering a protest as a member of the press is proof. How is this allowed to happen in the UK?

pic.twitter.com/Ranzcl71O4 — TeasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) November 26, 2023

He was arrested for causing “alarm and distress” by his existence at the protest.

Tommy Robinson’s been arrested in London for nothing more than causing “alarm and distress” by merely existing. pic.twitter.com/u2yl5uKQ37 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 26, 2023

