20-Year-Old Creep Crooks Fooled the FBI, Police, Secret Service

Christopher Wray said at the hearing today that eight cartridges were found on the roof. He had been asked if Thomas Crooks fired eight times, which is the number of shots the Butler Police Commissioner said were fired by the attempted assassin. Wray had also said Crooks googled the distances of the shooting in the JFK assassination.

A little worm of a kid outsmarted the police, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

True to form, Jerry Nadler blamed Trump’s bloodbath rhetoric for getting shot. He made no mention of all the terrible things Democrats have said about Trump and his supporters. They constantly call us Hitlerian, xenophobes, homophobes, racists, misogynists, and threats to democracy.

Some people say this was an inside job. So far, we don’t know that. There is malfeasance and I really believe the people in charge didn’t give a damn if Donald Trump and his supporters were killed. That is conjecture.

Wray said Crooks purchased a ladder, but they didn’t find it.

Collasible stock? I don’t believe it. He probably put the gun up there days ago and hid it.

Wray observed Joe Biden’s decline, but then the BS kicked in.

They can’t give us a motive.

No worries about DEI hiring. To suggest that DEI hires are less qualified is an insult to these hard-working men and women. Wray said the standards are as competitive as always. I don’t know how many believe Wray any longer after Russiagate. Nadler went on attacking the right—no mention of all the lefties killing cops.


