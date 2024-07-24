20-Year-Old Creep Crooks Fooled the FBI, Police, Secret Service

Christopher Wray said at the hearing today that eight cartridges were found on the roof. He had been asked if Thomas Crooks fired eight times, which is the number of shots the Butler Police Commissioner said were fired by the attempted assassin. Wray had also said Crooks googled the distances of the shooting in the JFK assassination.

A little worm of a kid outsmarted the police, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

True to form, Jerry Nadler blamed Trump’s bloodbath rhetoric for getting shot. He made no mention of all the terrible things Democrats have said about Trump and his supporters. They constantly call us Hitlerian, xenophobes, homophobes, racists, misogynists, and threats to democracy.

Some people say this was an inside job. So far, we don’t know that. There is malfeasance and I really believe the people in charge didn’t give a damn if Donald Trump and his supporters were killed. That is conjecture.

Wray said Crooks purchased a ladder, but they didn’t find it.

BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray claims Thomas Crooks purchased a ladder but they did not find or recover a ladder at the scene of the shooting Millions of people have seen footage of multiple ladders against the building used by Thomas Crooks to shoot at President Trump… pic.twitter.com/XUgLT34LEJ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2024

Collasible stock? I don’t believe it. He probably put the gun up there days ago and hid it.

BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray claims Thomas Crooks used a collapsable stock making him harder to observe or detect I don’t believe anything this fed is saying pic.twitter.com/G7jac5S6W3 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2024

Wray observed Joe Biden’s decline, but then the BS kicked in.

Rep. Matt Gaetz asks FBI Director Christopher Wray when he started to notice Joe Biden’s cognitive decline: “We’ve had it observed so often that the ranking member and Mr. Schiff on this committee said he could no longer continue as a candidate.. So who’s running the country?” pic.twitter.com/vOUVX90rXJ — ALX (@alx) July 24, 2024

They can’t give us a motive.

BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray claims after 12 days of investigation into Thomas Crooks The FBI still HAVE NOT found a motive pic.twitter.com/iIqdEiLqgB — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2024

No worries about DEI hiring. To suggest that DEI hires are less qualified is an insult to these hard-working men and women. Wray said the standards are as competitive as always. I don’t know how many believe Wray any longer after Russiagate. Nadler went on attacking the right—no mention of all the lefties killing cops.

BREAKING – YOUR REACTION: FBI Director Christopher Wray EXPLODES, blasts the covert racists claiming diversity or DEI has lowered the standards in the FBI, describes the claim as false and an insult. WATCH pic.twitter.com/EB46DoeIdP — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 24, 2024