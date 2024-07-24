Thomas Crooks Flew His Drone at 4 p.m. on J13

M DOWLING
Attempted assassin and murderer, Thomas Crooks flew his drone around the area near the stage at 4 pm. Trump took the stage two hours later. Crooks flew it about 200 yards away. It seems like no one noticed. Hopefully, someone will ask how big the drone was that no one noticed.

Crooks had three relatively crude explosives; two were in his car, and one was in his home. The killer had the transmitter with him. It looks like the devices would not have blown from the roof. However, they were live and capable of blowing up.


