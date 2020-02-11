Mockery of justice! DOJ recommends 9 years for Trump’s ally Roger Stone

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., on Monday, recommended that Trump ally Roger Stone serve up to nine years in prison, and a minimum of 87 months for lying to the House investigators and for allegedly threatening one of the witnesses Roger Credico (witness tampering).

The Mueller team terrified him and bullied him. These were perjury traps — process crimes. The IRS officials, Hillary Clinton’s staff all lied to Congress, as did Jim Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper. Why aren’t they going to jail?

THE THREAT WITH NO VICTIM

Prosecutors argued in their filing that Stone, who was convicted at trial on Nov. 15, should serve additional jail time because he made threats against an associate, Randy Credico.

Stone told Credico in an April 2018 text message: “Prepare to die, cocksucker.”

Credico, who testified at Stone’s trial, asked Judge Amy Berman Jackson, and anti-Trump judge, in a letter on Jan. 20 to sentence Stone only to probation, without jail time. He testified at trial and said in the letter that he did not feel physically threatened by Stone’s threats.

Prosecutors decided to downplay Credico’s letter to the judge.

“Stone may point to the letter submitted by Credico and argue that he did not have a serious plan to harm Credico or that Credico did not seriously believe that Stone would follow through on his threats. But Credico testified that Stone’s threats concerned him because he was worried that Stone’s words if repeated in public, might make ‘other people get ideas,’” they argued.

“In any event, it is the threat itself, not the likelihood of carrying out the threat, that triggers the enhancement,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors recommended that Stone serve a minimum of 87 months in his case. Stone is 67 years of age. His wife is deaf and dependent on him. Who does this imprisonment serve? What does locking up a lobbyist and gadfly for all these years do for anyone?

Mueller’s team went after Stone because they thought he had contact with Wikileaks. They found nothing but managed to entrap him with the help of the House Democrats.

President Trump needs to pardon him. Stone’s real crime was supporting Donald Trump.