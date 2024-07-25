A 42nd Cop Killer is Sprung By The Far Left, Dem Controlled, NYS Parole Board

A convicted murderer who fatally shot an off-duty NYPD officer during a robbery in the Bronx more than 40 years ago will soon be released on parole. That would make the 42nd cop killer a Democrat-controlled NYS Parole Board has sprung in seven years. It seems inconceivable an average of six of these murdering felons have been freed every year since 2017 until you realize it’s in criminal coddling NY.

Jose Curet, who gunned down Officer George Werdann on Feb. 21, 1982, will be turned loose after the Parole Board decided in favor of his release earlier this month.

Werdann was off duty when he spotted Curet, then 19, and his 17-year-old brother Roberto running from a Bronx grocery store after a Feb. 21, 1982 robbery. The young cop gave chase, following the brothers in his personal car as they ran down Valentine Ave.

He didn’t know Curet was crouching behind a car with a gun as he drove by, taking three shots.

“As the car went by, Jose steps out behind the car and fires,” said George’s childhood friend and retired NYPC Lt. Donald Pagani. “The third shot hit Georgie in the back of the head.”

The two brothers were arrested six weeks later in Puerto Rico, where their mom lived. They were pictured in The NY Post smiling while sharing a meal after their arrest.

The decision to free Curet is yet another “shameful insult” to cops, said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry.

He continued, “There needs to be a complete restructuring of the current Parole Board to replace the progressive activists who are looking for any excuse to release these violent cop-killers. We need parole commissioners who will prioritize the pain of the victims of these heinous crimes and keep these menaces to society where they belong – in prison for the rest of their lives.”

That he even has to make such a common sense plea tells us all we need to know about far-left NY Dems. Criminals come first. Their victims come last.



