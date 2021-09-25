2020 presidential election was the LEAST SECURE in US history

















The election systems were not secure. If any client engaged him to audit a system like this, the audit would fail. There is no accountability. The systems are so out of date it would have taken a kid less than 10 minutes to hack this system. ~ Ben Cotton

The Arizona audit shows that 57,734 ballots had severe issues. As a result, the 2020 election was among the least secure elections ever held in the USA.

Ben Cotton presented the IT examination results from the audit of the 2020 Election Results in Maricopa County. RSBN recorded the event.

Mr. Cotton stated that files were deleted on the eve of the hand-over to the audit team, and he knows who did it. In addition, Mr. Cotton has the timestamps of when the files were deleted and altered by Maricopa County officials. And he has the screenshots.

“We have captured screenshots of Maricopa County people at the keyboards during those periods.”

Also, multiple anonymous logins were detected on the systems.

Will anyone answer for it?

Every state should conduct an audit and clean up the processes before the next election. For example, Texas is conducting a full audit now.

Additionally, mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting must be banned.

This election should not be certified.

Senator Wendy Rogers shared a letter signed by 41 state legislators to the American people calling for forensic audits in each state. She called it a “manifesto for freedom.”

BREAKING: Sen. Wendy Rogers unveils letter signed by 41 state legislators from across the country calling for forensic audits in each state, and urging their states to decertify the 2020 election if their audit results mirror those in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Fd7mytHLX5 — National File (@NationalFile) September 25, 2021

The auditors found 17,000 duplicate ballots. 25% of the duplicate ballots came after November 3rd.

#TrumpTheLoser is another attempt by the left to spin the shocking results of thx #ArizonaAudit 17k ballots were found to be duplicates.. 25% of the duplicates came AFTER Nov 3rd to give Biden a fake victory. #DecertifyArizona pic.twitter.com/RYGnkYZSXp — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 25, 2021

Fox News didn’t cover the audit, possibly because it proves their total corruption calling the state of Arizona for Biden with only 3% of the vote counted.

Arizona Audit found 17 thousand ballots were duplicates. Meaning 2-4 photo copies of the same voter That ALONE kills Biden 11k “lead” in Arizona. If America is still a Republic.. the AZ legislature must move to decertify the 2020 result immediately. pic.twitter.com/qR3WwDw4wk — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 24, 2021

President Trump will discuss the results at the Georgia rally today:

NEW! “I will be discussing the winning results of the Arizona Forensic Audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast, tomorrow at the Great State of Georgia rally, which will be packed!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/k4OmypB3oE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

“Do you know what I think about this?” Stalin replied, “I believe that who and how people in the Party vote, is unimportant. What is extremely important is who counts the votes, and how they are recorded.” ~ Josef Stalin

