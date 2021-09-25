2020 presidential election was the LEAST SECURE in US history

The election systems were not secure. If any client engaged him to audit a system like this, the audit would fail. There is no accountability. The systems are so out of date it would have taken a kid less than 10 minutes to hack this system.
~ Ben Cotton
The Arizona audit shows that 57,734 ballots had severe issues. As a result, the 2020 election was among the least secure elections ever held in the USA.
Ben Cotton presented the IT examination results from the audit of the 2020 Election Results in Maricopa County. RSBN recorded the event.
Mr. Cotton stated that files were deleted on the eve of the hand-over to the audit team, and he knows who did it. In addition, Mr. Cotton has the timestamps of when the files were deleted and altered by Maricopa County officials. And he has the screenshots.
“We have captured screenshots of Maricopa County people at the keyboards during those periods.”
Also, multiple anonymous logins were detected on the systems.
Will anyone answer for it?
Every state should conduct an audit and clean up the processes before the next election. For example, Texas is conducting a full audit now.
Additionally, mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting must be banned.
This election should not be certified.
Senator Wendy Rogers shared a letter signed by 41 state legislators to the American people calling for forensic audits in each state. She called it a “manifesto for freedom.”
BREAKING: Sen. Wendy Rogers unveils letter signed by 41 state legislators from across the country calling for forensic audits in each state, and urging their states to decertify the 2020 election if their audit results mirror those in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Fd7mytHLX5
— National File (@NationalFile) September 25, 2021
The auditors found 17,000 duplicate ballots. 25% of the duplicate ballots came after November 3rd.
#TrumpTheLoser is another attempt by the left to spin the shocking results of thx #ArizonaAudit 17k ballots were found to be duplicates.. 25% of the duplicates came AFTER Nov 3rd to give Biden a fake victory. #DecertifyArizona pic.twitter.com/RYGnkYZSXp
— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 25, 2021
Fox News didn’t cover the audit, possibly because it proves their total corruption calling the state of Arizona for Biden with only 3% of the vote counted.
Arizona Audit found 17 thousand ballots were duplicates. Meaning 2-4 photo copies of the same voter
That ALONE kills Biden 11k “lead” in Arizona. If America is still a Republic.. the AZ legislature must move to decertify the 2020 result immediately. pic.twitter.com/qR3WwDw4wk
— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 24, 2021
President Trump will discuss the results at the Georgia rally today:
“I will be discussing the winning results of the Arizona Forensic Audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast, tomorrow at the Great State of Georgia rally, which will be packed!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/k4OmypB3oE
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021
PRESENTATION
“Do you know what I think about this?” Stalin replied, “I believe that who and how people in the Party vote, is unimportant. What is extremely important is who counts the votes, and how they are recorded.”
~ Josef Stalin
It won’t be from Macedonian bot farms those logins and Boris and Natasha were enjoying a performance at the Bolshoi that night (sarc)
Any worthwhile hacker can cover his tracks but no malware detector will reveal the gov spyware that caught the Italian youth making bomb threats to US schools.
There used to be an app for journalists to reveal if they were being spied on but it got memory holed.
I wonder if there are any CCP/PLA logins? (hmm so hmm)
Nixon did something a THOUDAND times less dishonest than democrats did with this fraudulent election, Nixon did not change the results…yet the Watergate scandal is still talked about 50 years later as if it was the biggest crime in the history of the USA.
The USA is the richest and most powerful nation in the history of the planet, thus cheating on who gets to be the leader of the most successful nation is human history is a crime so serious, so grave that words escape me.
But the corrupt media and corrupt judges and corrupt the democrat MAFIA who control almost everything in the USA will sweep that under the rug, and will cheat even more in the next election and will laugh all the way to the bank, and all the way to the White House.
The Democrat party is a criminal organization…one day the American people will have to do something about it or the USA will turn into a cross between Detroit city and Venezuella…( forget Canada, we are never gonna do anything, we will never fight, we will just let it happen… )
The Durham report is partially available
Turns out the CIA has evidence Hillary, Obama and the people working for them ( like Sussman, Podesta etc ) were openly discussing fabricating evidence to destroy Trump/as a coup against Trump.
Most of those people lied to the FBI, CIA or lied to judges, and such lying usually gets people to be thrown in jail ( Mueller did trhow in jail lots of republicans just for lying about tax return info )
but as I said Democrats are above the law
and will be until the American people do something about it.
Pence should have rejected Electors for every State that ILLEGALLY allowed mail-in Ballots, i.e. the States who changed election laws without a vote in the State’s Legislative Body. That would have thrown the Election into the House and Trump would have won there. Pence will go down in History as a gutless moron who was apparently OK with the Election Fraud.