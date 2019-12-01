21 dead in cartel gun battle near the U.S. border

Security forces fought an hour-long gun battle with cartel members on Saturday in a Mexican town near the U.S. border, leaving at least 21 dead, including four police officers.

In a brazen assault, an armed group of suspected cartel members stormed the town of Villa Union, in Coahuila state, in a convoy of trucks sometime around noon, attacking local government offices, prompting state and federal forces to intervene.

The gunmen drove to the plaza square and opened fire on the city hall with machine guns.

Ten alleged members of the Cartel of the Northeast were reportedly killed in the initial attack and another seven were killed on Sunday.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has adopted a “hugs, not bullets” policy of not using violence to fight violent drug cartels. He’s too weak to control the gangs. These are transnational gangs, the worst of the worst. There needs to be some tough enforcement and he won’t do it so they will take advantage.

There were 29,414 reported homicides so far in 2019 — up from 28,869 over the same period last year," Fox News reported.

The state took the town back for now.

The United States must designate these cartels as terror organizations now. Our political leaders and corporations care about cheap labor and the banks care about the money that goes back-and-forth, more than they care about our sovereignty and the safety of Americans.

