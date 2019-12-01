Dem Rep says it doesn’t matter if Trump didn’t commit a crime

Florida Rep. Val Demings maintained that President Trump should be impeached even if the alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine never took place. She made her comments on This Week Sunday with Martha Raddatz.

Demings, a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, was asked during the interview whether it was relevant to the impeachment proceedings that Trump’s request for an investigation into Joe Biden never came to fruition.

Host Martha Raddatz noted that no investigation into the Bidens ever happened and Ukraine received its military aid anyway, but Demings maintained that it was irrelevant.

“You’re going to make me go back to my law enforcement experience. I had an opportunity in 27 years to deal with a lot of people who attempted to rob a bank, attempted to burglarize a house, attempted to carjack an individual,” Demings said.

“We didn’t say, ‘Well, since you weren’t successful, we caught you, you weren’t successful so let’s just let you go and forget it.”

The difference, of course, is this was no home invasion and Demings is well into thoughtcrime territory.

She also wants the President to prove his innocence.

“If he has not done anything wrong, we’re certainly anxious to hear his explanation of that,” she added.

