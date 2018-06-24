23 Democrats Want You the Taxpayer to Subsidize Their Housing

Entitled Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson has found yet another way to waste taxpayer money…on him. They also want their own dorm built. Taxpayers are the bottomless pit for Democrats.

Bennie is pushing the bill to subsidized House members living expenses. He wants to ban House members from sleeping in their offices and allow subsidies up to $3,000…for now. Then he wants a dorm built.

Thompson has also proposed turning a vacant building near Capitol Hill into apartments for House members at the expense of taxpayers, which critics have dubbed a “Congressional Animal House.”

The bill, H.R. 5845, dubbed the ‘No Couches for Congress Act’, bans members sleeping in their offices. He wants a vacant residence turned into ‘affordable’ housing for members of Congress who make $174,000 a year. Most miraculously become millionaires by the time they leave Congress or after. Thompson is trying to say rents are ‘prohibitive’ on their salaries, Free Beacon reported.

Citizens Against Government Waste [CAGW] rejected that argument.

“However, the claim that housing is unaffordable is belied by the average monthly cost of a studio apartment in Washington, D.C., which is $1,602, or less than 10 percent of members’ annual salary,” CAGW continued. “The average American spends 33 percent of his or her annual income on housing.”

The legislation has 23 co-sponsors, all Democrats, including James Clyburn (S.C.), Hank Johnson (Ga.), Elijah Cummings (Md.), and Marcia Fudge (Ohio).

Other members of Congress say it’s a bad idea and Rep. Mike Bishop [R-Mich] says, “It might be a breeding house for something bad.”

“I’m here to work, not relive my college days in a taxpayer-funded dorm,” added Rep. Dan Donovan (R., N.Y.), who sleeps in his office to save money.