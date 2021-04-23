24 Demands of the George Floyd Square protesters









The 24 “DEMANDS” of the George Floyd Square protestors

Shortly after the death of George Floyd, a group of locals shut down several blocks of the city around the site of the incident. They are still occupying the area and have denied access to local authorities including when a murder occurred there.

These people are such useful idiots, communist morons who are beyond clueless. Am I being too harsh?

They have issued 24 “demands” that must be accomplished before they say they will vacate the area. There are some ransom demands.

Protesters presented the city with a list of 24 demands on August 7, 2020, before the intersection could be re-opened: Recall Mike Freeman, Hennepin County Attorney. Fire several employees of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Provide accountability and transparency of several cases. Open an independent investigation into the conviction of Myon Burrell. Establish independent investigation and prosecution of Minneapolis law enforcement, appointed by the Governor of Minnesota.

Require law enforcement officers to maintain private, professional liability insurance. Ban the indemnification of law enforcement officers. End qualified immunity. Invest $400,000 into the George Floyd Square Zone through the neighborhood associations to create new jobs for young people, which will help deter violence. Invest $300,000 into the George Floyd Square Zone through the neighborhood associations to provide Undoing Racism training for the black community provided by the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond . (I wonder who owns that group?) Adopt and implement the 2019 Livability and Safety Platform Proposal submitted by the South Minneapolis Public Safety Coalition to the City Council. Allocate funds for integrative health services to support residents of the George Floyd Square Zone through the ReCAST grant managed by the Division of Race & Equity. Establish a moratorium on property tax increases for residents of the George Floyd Square Zone for 2 years. Allocate a facade grant to George Floyd Square to improve the aesthetics of the business corridor. Establish and distribute a contingency fund for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses located in George Floyd Square according to the needs of each business owner, not their landlords, to ensure the preservation of black-owned businesses and promote race equity. Provide Agape a space for their operations within the George Floyd Square Zone. Gift 612-MASH a blood bank bus or a coach bus to continue care for anyone who enters the memorial site during the winter months. Release the death certificate of Dameon “Murphy Ranks” Chambers. Open and complete an investigation of the murder of Dameon “Murphy Ranks” Chambers. Hold law enforcement accountable for impeding EMS response and the mishandling and delay of Dameon “Murphy Ranks” Chambers case within the zone. Drop the charges against non-violent protesters from 2016-2017. Continue the closure of the intersection of 38th Street East and Chicago Avenue South until after the trial of the four officers charged for the murder of George Floyd. Hold the trial of the four former officers charged in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Include a rent-to-own option in new housing construction for renters.

