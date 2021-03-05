24 scientists question The WHO report, others pretend it’s legit









People suspect The WHO interim report on the origins of coronavirus might not be accurate. Who knew anyone ever thought it would be?

There are several problems with the report. The report claims it was “extremely unlikely” COV leaked from a Wuhan lab when we all know it’s likely. It was supposed to be released by now, but it’s not. The only US member of the WHO team told the White House in February to just accept the conclusion. He wanted them to go along with it without viewing any evidence.

The WHO is delaying the report of its findings from its investigation in Wuhan. At the same time, some from the scientific community question the legitimacy of the mission, The Wall Street Journal reports.

TWO DOZEN SCIENTISTS SPEAK UP

A group of two dozen scientists issued an open letter on Thursday. They stated that the WHO’s mission in China was accompanied by “Chinese citizens whose scientific independence may be limited.” They did not have the “mandate, the independence, or the necessary accesses” to fully investigate all potential origins of COVID-19. They couldn’t look into the theory that the virus could have accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The CCP spread this thing throughout the world and won’t come clean.

The scientists called for a new investigation in China “carried out by a truly independent team with no unresolved conflicts of interests.” They’re referring to the sole U.S. member of the WHO team, Dr. Peter Daszak. He routed $600,000 in taxpayer funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the pandemic to study bat-based coronaviruses.

Daszak also orchestrated a statement in The Lancet medical journal at the onset of the pandemic. It condemned “conspiracy theories” suggesting COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. In other words, he had made up his mind on the lab leak theory long before being invited to partake in the WHO’s pandemic origins investigation.

Daszak criticized President Joe Biden’s state department after it announced on Feb. 9 it was waiting to review the WHO’s report before coming to any conclusions. Daszak suggested in a tweet the White House should blindly accept the WHO’s determination. He wanted them to just accept that the lab leak theory was “highly unlikely” without evidence.

CALLS FOR A NEW INVESTIGATION

The scientists also said in their open letter a new investigation must have “no full or partial control by any specific agenda or country.” It must have “full or significant access” to all laboratories, Chinese and international. They want people known to have worked on coronaviruses prior to the pandemic.

“With more than two million deaths, more than a hundred million infected by COVID-19 worldwide, and a massive global disruption impacting some of the world’s most vulnerable populations, we cannot afford an investigation into the origins of the pandemic that is anything less than absolutely thorough and credible,” the scientists said. “If we fail to fully and courageously examine the origins of this pandemic, we risk being unprepared for a potentially worse pandemic in the future.”

Nothing will happen. China won’t allow anyone to do a legitimate investigation. They‘re Maoists, — what don’t people get about that?

