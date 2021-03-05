Football coach accused of sexual misconduct is hired by another university









Les Miles was investigated for sexual misconduct in 2013 while he was the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU). The investigation revealed that, although he never had sexual relations with any his female employees or students at the university, his actions made them feel uncomfortable.



He is accused of, among other things, taking students to his condo, kissing a student, and telling a student going to a hotel could help her career.



LSU’s investigation found that Miles used “poor judgment” with female students and athletic department employees. Although it stopped short of saying the claims by his accusers were true, Miles was banned from calling, texting, or meeting with female employees and students one-on-one. He was also issued a letter of reprimand.



Miles denied the allegations during the investigation.



Les Miles was LSU’s head football coach from 2005 to 2016. He was The Associated Press National Coach of the Year in 2011. In 2013, Miles received a contract deal worth $4.3 million per year.



LSU subsequently hired an outside law firm in 2013 following pressure from USA Today regarding the school conducting its own internal investigation. When Miles was fired from LSU in 2016, his attorney said the firing was “wholly unrelated” to the sexual allegations in the firm’s report.



Les Miles then was hired by the University of Kansas (KU) in 2018 for the 2019-2020 football season. His $3.3 million a year salary made him the highest paid public employee in the state.



Dan Beckler, a KU spokesperson, told USA Today they were unaware of the sexual accusations against Miles when they hired him. The school declined further comment.



In a statement released yesterday, Les Miles’ attorney said that Miles “denied then, as he denies now, that any such conduct occurred.”



KU, however, is now reviewing the detailed report of LSU’s internal investigation of Les Miles. Apparently Miles fought in the courts for years to keep the report suppressed, according to Sporting News.



LSU is releasing an additional document today. There is no indication as of yet what action, if any, KU will take regarding their head football coach.







