25 ft. statue in Rockefeller Center to honor African culture [or bubbleheads]









Killing History And Replacing It

As you know, New York City officials are tearing down statues, plaques, remembrances depicting U.S. history. They especially abhor the beautiful, classical statues of Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and others.

We now know what they think is a suitable replacement for historical figures. They want to honor African culture so they commissioned a huge statue that looks like an ancient African idol. It doesn’t appear to honor African culture.

It’s 25 feet tall and it’s in Rockefeller Center. They are destroying our history while they honor African culture — badly. No other nation does things like this. Why don’t they honor African-American culture?

This spring, multiple disciplinary artist Sanford Biggers will transform Rockefeller Center with several public art exhibitions, including the highly anticipated monumental Oracle sculpture. Presented by ART PRODUCTION FUND and ROCKEFELLER CENTER, in partnership with MARIANNE BOESKY GALLERY, and several years in the making, Biggers will be the first artist invited by Rockefeller Center for a multimedia survey exhibition campus-wide from May 5 to June 29, 2021.

There’s more:

The murals displayed throughout the Rockefeller Center features Biggers’ Codex series, an ongoing series of mixed media paintings and sculptures done directly on or made from pre-1900 antique quilts. He considers his painted interventions on antique quilts to be a late-stage collaboration with their original creators. This body of work is deeply informed by American history and traditions. It sustains a rich dialog with contemporary art referencing urban culture, the body, sacred geometry, geometric abstraction, and American symbolism.

Deeply informed by American history?

A 125-foot mural in the Center’s concourse, Just Us, displays a clouded sky punctured with the words “Just Us” in transparent font, filled with another cloud view. Just Us both evokes “justice” and highlights an unnamed group “us” suggesting the multifaceted and nuanced nature of the idea of “justice.” Here the conflation of text and image questions notions of stability and consistency of meaning within language.

Cute — Justice, Just Us, meaning Marxist social justice.

MOST RESPONSES WERE NOT POSITIVE

And why should they be positive?

So the artist made a giant bubblehead of himself and called it art. pic.twitter.com/fwrgari3eA — SuperJezus 🙏 (@SuperJezus1) May 12, 2021

This is the worst shit ever and simultaneously the most New York thing ever. https://t.co/vySsxskYfU — Malcolm Fle⚔️ (@Malcolm_fleX48) May 11, 2021

Whoever made this hates Black people https://t.co/ATo48mU9Xe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 12, 2021

Omg. The details about the piece from the artist somehow make it even worse 🥴 pic.twitter.com/rpSy9rVHCL — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) May 12, 2021

"African culture," really? Africa is a continent with 54 countries, >2000 languages, > 3000 ethnic groups spread across diverse, dynamic cultures. Ever wondered why South Africa alone is called the "Rainbow Nation?" Africa & it's people is not a monolith. Whoever advised this?🤦🏽‍♂️ — Bright Alozie (@bryt_alozy) May 12, 2021

Related