Three governors announce a new state of emergency









Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Monday due to his state’s gas shortage. Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared states of emergency on Tuesday.

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he would not declare a new state of emergency because the state was already in one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kemp announced, “Today I signed an executive order suspending the gas tax in Georgia to help with higher prices as a result of the Colonial cyber attack. We are working closely with Colonial and expect for them to recover by the end of the week.”

The Colonial Pipeline hack isn’t Biden’s fault but the rise in gas prices and the poor policies will be responsible for a dramatic reduction in the quality of our lives. The gas lines we see today could well become our new way of life.

Chuck DeVore was on with Tucker this evening and said all of this is deliberate. It’s about reducing our standard of living to save the planet. Forget what China and India do. This is “the beginning of our future unless we can stop it,” De Vore said.

You should know that The Green New Deal won’t be legislation. It will be done via regulation.

There is something called the ‘social cost of carbon.’ It can be enacted through regulation and it is whatever they say it is — it’s a made-up number.

That will increase the cost of everything.

Watch:

Your Future:

I’ve visited five gas stations this morning and the Costco one is the first to have gas. The line is insane. pic.twitter.com/fMfuIMNlJ7 — Alicia Devine, Photojournalist (@alicia_c_devine) May 11, 2021

Gas lines all the way down to the expressway. pic.twitter.com/D38kfpABuj — Lo Keys (@LoKeys910) May 11, 2021

Gas lines in N Myrtle Beach, most stations are out of gas. Is this our new America? pic.twitter.com/UOs0luLn22 — Kim S (@KSS141) May 11, 2021

