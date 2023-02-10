250K to Study Freebies for Slave Descendants in Fulton County

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.

“We have to address the wrong that existed in this country,” Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado, the chair of the Reparations Task Force Advisory Board, said.

The terrible wrong was inflicted on people long dead by those who are long dead. You cannot fix the wrongs done to dead people by dead people.

Jim Crow was later, but Democrats should pay for that all by themselves. The Democrat south gave rise to slavery and the KKK.

Also, how are they going to dun people? Are they going to include people whose ancestors came after the Civil War or last year? Will they make people pay if their ancestors died fighting for the Union in the Civil War? Will they make the black slave owner’s families pay?

Dr. Sims-Alvarado told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the funding would help the task force examine different issues that affected Fulton County’s Black residents.

SLAVERY, EMINENT DOMAIN, CONVICT LABOR

“Looking at slavery, looking at eminent domain, and also convict labor,” Dr. Sims-Alvarado explained.

[Convict labor wasn’t by race.]

Dr. Sims-Alvarado said the task force would conduct an empirical and feasibility study next.

According to Dr. Sims-Alvarado, the empirical study will allow the task force to measure the inequities among the descendants of enslaved people in the county over time, “which can include voting, healthcare,” added Dr. Sims-Alvarado.

The feasibility study will include public input and recommendations.

So far, the task force has nearly 5,000 documents on the impacts of slavery and eminent domain; in particular, the case of Fulton County’s Bagley Park. “An entire community of people was actually uprooted and displaced,” Dr. Sims-Alvarado said.

Thursday, Board of Commissioners Chair, Robb Pitts said he’s interested in the findings of the task force. But he added that he is against reparations.

“Anything that will go from a personal point of view to deal with a financial contribution, I would have a serious issue with that,” Pitts said.

“It’s difficult to determine what reparations will look like right now and what shape it will come in,” explained Dr. Sims-Alvarado.

The Fulton County Reparations Task Force will present its final report to the Board of Commissioners in October 2024.

Reparations are rooted in Pan African communism.

Slavery in the United States existed from 1776 to 1865. We fought a Civil War to end it. We are the only nation that bans it in the Constitution, although we have modern-day sex slavery raging through our open borders. No one cares about that.

As Famous Wally Amos used to say, “You can make life whatever you want it to be.”

People can play the victim and act greedily, or they can make something of themselves.

